Grab a Samsung 500GB 850 Evo SSD with Watch Dogs 2 for $135

Swapping out your hard drive for a solid state drive is one of the best all-around performance upgrades you can make to a PC. If that's something you've been putting off until a good deal comes around, this could be it—Best Buy has Samsung's 512GB 850 Evo SSD for $160, or $135 if you purchase with Visa Checkout (it knocks an extra $25 off purchases of $100 or more).

The Visa Checkout option is what really makes this deal stand out, though it doesn't stop there. Buyers will also receive a free download code for Watch Dogs 2 on PC and (a little less interesting) a choice between a $20 Shutterfly credit or an 8x8 photo book.

Samsung has released faster SSDs since the 850 Evo, though it's no slouch for a SATA drive (check out our review). It uses 32-layer 3D V-NAND flash memory and has a 512MB cache buffer. Rated sequential read and write speeds check in at up to 540MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. The drive also features AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Finally, it's backed by a 5-year warranty.

Go here to grab the Samsung 512GB 850 Evo SSD on sale with extras, and don't forget the Visa Checkout option if that's something you can utilize.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.