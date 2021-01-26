Grab a month of EA Play for 99 cents

If you're still on the fence about picking up an EA Play subscription, or perhaps getting impatient waiting for it to be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC, you might be in luck. EA is currently running an offer where you can pick up a month of EA Play for 99 cents (£0.80 GBP).

There are a couple of caveats, unsurprisingly: the offer's only available to new members, and it's $0.99 for the first month, after which you'll be charged the standard $4.99. There's no obligation to keep it running, however, and you're free to cancel after the first month. EA Play subscriptions are also tied to the platform you purchase them for so, if you have a console knocking about, you'll need to think about where you want to activate it.

Let's face it, this is all about knocking through as many of EA's best as you can in a month. Play 40 hours of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and you're sticking it to The Man, kinda. There are plenty of great games on the service, from Titanfall 2 and A Way Out, and it also offers 10-hour trials of newer releases like Star Wars: Squadrons. You can check out the full list of available games here.

The offer is running until March 9. But for under a dollar, at this exact moment in time, you should certainly get your money's worth.