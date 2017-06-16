Grab a great Corsair 650W power supply for $95 today

Are you building a new PC, or do you just need a little extra juice to keep up with your powerful new graphics card? A good power supply can help out, but you want to make sure it's an efficient one. The Corsair RM650i is a 650W power supply with an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, and you can get one for $95 over on Newegg today.

You want that 80 Plus Gold, or better, so you have less heat and the actual cost of running your machine is lower. In addition, the RM650i has a "Zero RPM Fan Mode," which allows the fan to remain off at low to medium activity loads. The fan is thermally controlled, and will adjust its speed on the fly to make sure your PC is getting the best cooling, but at the lowest possible noise. It also comes with software so you can monitor things like fan speed, power consumption, and voltages.

The sale price takes the RM650i down to $115, but there's an additional $20 rebate card which takes the price down to $95. Over on Amazon, the price has never been below $99.99, so it's a great time to grab one today.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.