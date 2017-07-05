Grab a factory overclocked and custom cooled GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for $634

Are your games starting to spit and sputter when cranking up the visual quality settings? If so, it sounds like a graphics card upgrade is in your near future. The situation is a little hairy at the moment because cryptocurrency miners are disrupting the market, but if you're looking to go top-of-the-line, Dell has a pretty good sale going for PNY's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti OC XLR8 Gaming OC (VCGGTX1080T11XGPB-OC).

The card is currently marked down to $634 on Dell's website. That makes it cheaper than Nvidia's reference Founders Edition variant, and is about $100 less than PNY's MSRP ($735).

PNY's card features a factory overclock—it comes out of the box running with a 1,531MHz base clock and 1,645MHz boost clock, up from Nvidia's reference 1,480MHz and 1,582MHz base and boost clockspeeds, respectively.

To keep thermals in check, PNY opted for a custom three-fan cooling solution with a full-length aluminum backplate. PNY had to stretch its card to 12.36 inches to fit its cooling design, so make sure there is enough clearance in your case before ordering.

This card draws power for both 6-pin and 8-pin (one each) PCIe power plugs. Connectors include an HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

Extras such as dual BIOSes and RGB lighting are not included here, in case you care about either of those things. Otherwise, this is a fast and comparatively quiet card at a decent discount.

You can order PNY's custom GTX 1080 Ti card here.

