PC gaming's very own Nintendo Switch has raised $1m in just 8 hours on Indiegogo

The GPD Win 3 is now live on Indiegogo, and within eight hours it's already reached over 4,000% of its funding goal. That just goes to show how much interest there is for a handheld gaming PC, and what happens if you set an unrealistically small funding target for your campaign.

So, perhaps that percentage is a little out of whack considering the GPD campaign only intended to hit a little over $25,000 for the entire campaign, a feat the company often crushes for its campaigns. But raising over $1 million in funding in eight hours is a rather impressive feat no matter which way you look at it.

I can see why this handheld PC is so popular, too. Coming in a clever form factor not unlike the Nintendo Switch, but with additional PC functions near and dear to our hearts here at PC Gamer: namely a physical keyboard.

The GPD Win 3 is a portable console with all the makings of a decent PC, too. There are a couple of models available, but essentially you're picking from either the Intel Core i5 1135G7 or the Intel Core i7 1165G7—two Tiger Lake chips powered by either 80 or 96 EUs of Intel Xe graphics silicon.

The cheapest model will set you back $799, while the most expensive (with base station 'dock' included) comes in at $949.

GPD hopes to get the Win 3 out of the door and shipping to customers by May. Yeah, May of this year. That's the benefit of prototyping, sourcing, and finalising product prior to the crowdfunding campaign going live, and GPD has a solid track record of delivering, too.