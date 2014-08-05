Gone Home studio changes name, announces work on new title

Gone Home studio Fullbright Company has changed its name. The small Portland-based studio will now go by the name Fullbright. Snappy, isn't it? The folk at Fullbright describe it as more "streamlined", which makes sense as now instead of five syllables there are a mere two. They also have a new logo, which you can look at above.

More exciting is that Fullbright is working on its follow up to Gone Home, and they're currently recruiting. The studio is seeking a programmer and a "world-class character animator", with the latter perhaps suggesting there will be characters in this mysterious new game. You heard it here first. According to the announcement the studio will "be continuing our focus on creating immersive, unforgettable story exploration video games".

Gone Home nabbed the PC Gamer 'narrative of the year' award for 2013, with Chris Thursten describing it as "a drama that celebrates the things your brain is doing when you're switched on and engaged with the world". If you found the game a bit too cerebral for your tastes, then you may enjoy this video which reimagines it as a brutal FPS with "high octane introspection".