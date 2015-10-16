Golden Joysticks 2015: last chance to vote!

This is it, your last chance to decide the winners and losers at this year's Golden Joystick awards. The venerable annual contest gives YOU the power to decide the best games of the past year. 2015 is one of the most contested years ever with quality throughout every category.

There are some great PC games in there too. Indie delights like Kerbal Space Program go toe-to-toe with giants like Grand Theft Auto 5. Pillars of Eternity is facing off against Alien: Isolation. Can David beat Goliath? The vote is yours; anything could happen.

This year you can also pick up a copy of Bioshock Infinite for £1 / $1, just for voicing your opinion. Head through to the voting page now, while you still can. Voting closes very soon, at 23:59 BST / 14:59 PT today!