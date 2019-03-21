GOG Spring Sale discounts more than 600 games

Spring is here, at least according to GOG, which is hosting a sale with more than 600 deals and discounts going up to 90 percent. It's already started and will run until March 28, 11 pm UTC.

Along with the regular sale, which includes Pillars of Eternity 2 (34 percent off), The Witcher 3 GOTY (70 percent off) and Battletech (40 percent off), every day will see new flash deals appear.

Flash deals are, of course, the most stressful kind of sale, but maybe that's appropriate for spring. Life erupting out the ground, the trauma of birth, the fear that you'll never be able to shed all of that Easter egg weight—it's a trying time.

Today's flash deal includes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (60 percent off), Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (75 percent off), Mages of Mystralia (70 percent off), Wizard of Legend (40 percent off), Iconoclasts (35 percent off) and Caesar 3 (35 percent off). They'll change on Friday, 2 pm UTC.

There's a lot worth recommending, but if you can only pick on one game in the flash deal, make it Dragon's Dogma. Great monster-climbing, a huge amount of character customisation, crap story. Don't let the last bit bother you, though, because the brilliant fights and weird companions more than make up for it. Check out our Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen review if you need more convincing.