GOG launches a Star Wars Day sale with new games and bundles

May the 4th is Star Wars Day—May the Fourth be with you, for the pun-challenged among you—and GOG is rolling out some new stuff to mark the entirely made up moment. The FMV rail shooters Rebel Assault 1 and 2 are now available on GOG in a $10 package, and it's also added Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, currently available for $2 off the regular price of $10 each.

GOG has also upgraded its X-Wing and TIE Fighter offerings to the CD-ROM editions, which have improved graphics and sound, and an overhauled flight engine. They're on sale as well, for $9 instead of $10, and if you already own them you'll be upgraded to the new versions at no charge. In fact, just about every Star Wars game on GOG is currently on sale, and can be had even more cheaply as part of the Blaster and Saber bundles.

The GOG Star Wars Day sale runs until midnight PDT on May 7. GOG will also be streaming some Star Wars gaming on Twitch, beginning with KOTOR 2 at 11 pm PDT on April 29. The full schedule and other relevant details are up at GOG.com.