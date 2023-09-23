GOG is celebrating 15 years with a big sale and free adventure game for all users

CD Projekt's retro game-focused digital storefront, GOG, has been with us for a whopping 15 years now. To celebrate, GOG's having a storewide sale and giving away free copies of the 2013 point-and-click adventure game, The Night of the Rabbit.

You can claim your copy by logging into GOG on a browser and scrolling down to the Night of the Rabbit banner on the store's homepage. The giveaway will run this weekend until September 25, with the sale continuing through October 2.

In another life, before being sentenced to the pits of Mordor to slave away on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, German developer Daedalic specialized in heartfelt, plot-drive point-and-click adventures with gorgeous, painterly art styles. The Night of the rabbit was one such adventure from this heyday, and at the time, former PCG editor Richard Cobbett wrote that it had "no little amount of style or artistry ready for anyone who cares to drop in for this trip down the rabbit hole."

The sale is no slouch either: GOG touts Nightdive's System Shock at $30 (25% off) and Divinity: Original Sin 2 for $15 (65% off). While Phantom Liberty isn't on sale, the Cyberpunk 2077 base game can be had for $36 (40% off) with a bundle of base game and expansion going for $64 (20% off).

For my own library, I've opted for the "GOG classic" of ten old-ass games for under 50 bucks total. I finally have a digital copy of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, so I no longer have to dust off a USB Blu-ray drive and my old GOTY edition DVD, and I'll finally be checking out the Star Trek: Elite Force games, a gaggle of Voyager FPSes on the Jedi Academy engine.

I think the first GOG purchase I made was a bundle of Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 together back in '09, and to this day it's just about the only digital game storefront or launcher aside from Steam I've willingly and enthusiastically chosen to use. It's a great resource for getting into classic PC gaming, and it's heartening to see GOG's continued success.