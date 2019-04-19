Go Camping with Overcooked 2's new DLC

Overcooked 2's latest DLC, Campfire Cook Off, is out now and you check out the co-op chaos for yourself in the trailer above.

Campfire Cook Off introduces 15 new levels with 12 new camping-related kitchens, new chefs, new recipes, and additional 'wood chopping' and backpack mechanics. If you've played the game at all, I think you'll agree that those all sound like excellent new ways to get mad at your co-op partner.

Overcooked 2's Campfire Cook Off is available now via Steam. If you haven't given the game a try, the base game is enjoying 30 percent discount until April 22, so now seems like as good a time as any to pick it up.