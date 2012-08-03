Giveaway: Win a Zotac GeForce GTX 670 and Max Payne 3 prize bag [US only]

Rockstar Games has given us a gym bag of shattered memories and lost dreams... shattered memories being a Zotac Amp Edition GeForce GTX 670 , and lost dreams a collection of Max Payne 3 loot: stickers, patches, an ash tray, "pain killers," a gun magazine flask, a t-shirt, and a logo-emblazoned bullet. We love giving you stuff, so here's your chance to dig inside this bag and scrape out the pain (totally great prizes).

How to enter

You'll need to be at least 18 years old and a US resident (sorry guys, lawyers). When you've confirmed your identity, walk straight in (to the comment field of this post), playing it Bogart (and leave a comment), like you've done a hundred times before (but only comment once ).

UK readers: Our friends at TechRadar are running a UK-only contest with the very same prize!

Selection and prizes

One grand prize winner will receive the bag of swag and Zotac Amp Edition GeForce GTX 670 ( lucky ), and one runner-up will be consoled with a large Rockstar t-shirt and a Max Payne 3 bullet keychain. Both winners will be selected randomly from the comments in this post. If you win, notification will be e-mailed to the address you used to register for pcgamer.com , so please make sure you still use it.

Deadline

Post your comment by this Sunday (before 12:01 am PDT, Monday, August 6th). And remember: it's not about how good you are. It's chaos and luck and anyone who thinks differently is a fool.

NOTE: No more entries! Winners will be contacted this week. Thanks for entering!