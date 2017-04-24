Gigabyte drops G1 Gaming 7 motherboard to $130

Although AMD's Ryzen processors are dominating the headlines these days, some early growing pains have left some users taking another look at Kaby Lake. If you're one of them, check out Gigabyte's G1 Gaming 7 motherboard, which is on sale at Newegg.

Today's sale brings the price down to $150, or $130 after $20 mail-in-rebate. What you get in return is a socket LGA 1151 motherboard with some high-end amenities, including dual PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 slots, reinforced PCIe x16 slots, Killer E2400 and Intel gigabit LAN, USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity, and audio powered by a Creative Sound Core3D quad-core audio processor.

Overclockers will find support of up to 64GB of DDR4-3866 (OC) memory. Gigabyte also says its board is ready for EKWB liquid cooling.

Some other notables include eight SATA 6Gbps ports, three SATA Express connectors, five USB 3.0 ports, a button to clear the CMOS without messing with jumpers, and a BIOS switch to toggle between two BIOSes (in cases something goes serious awry).

You can grab the Gigabyte G1 Gaming 7 motherboard on sale here.

