Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 4 brings a new PvE mode next week

Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 4, the final update for year 2, will feature a new PvE mode "that will test your endurance," with a new outfit waiting for those who are able to get the job done. There will also be a new class added to the Ghost War PvP mode and two new maps, and an adjustable "Time of Day" option for the solo campaign and Ghost Mode.

Crates are also being changed: All voice lines and some emotes will be moved from Battle Crates to Prestige Crates, and Prestige Crate drop rates are being adjusted to be more generous with higher-rarity items. Challenge Seasons will be changed to Daily Challenges—three Solo, one Task Force, and one Community—and Prestige Credit rewards will be increased. A custom match browsers is also on the way.

Previous Special Operations have crossed over with other Ubisoft games—Splinter Cell, Rainbow Six, and Future Soldier—but Ubisoft didn't say whether we'll see a similar tie-in for Op 4. Personally, I'm still holding out for a Rabbids insertion, but we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see how that works out.

Ubisoft said that more information about Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 4 will be revealed "soon." Probably very soon: It's set to go live on February 27.