Here are all the weapons in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

What guns are in Ghost Recon Breakpoint? As you'd expect from Ghost Recon, there are a lot of 'em. Ghost Recon games have always been about crafting tactical loadouts, cobbling together your best kit, and swapping out weapons to handle a variety of military operations. That's still true in Breakpoint.

This invariably leads to a bumper backpack full of guns, and a lot of time spent deciding what to take into combat. Knowing a bit about each gun and how you can customize it will make that process easier. Here’s a list of all the Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapons you'll have at your murderous disposal.

How Ghost Recon: Breakpoint weapon customization works

As well as a number of weapons to use, each will be customizable per part via the gunsmith system in Breakpoint, which allows you to swap out muzzles, rails, under barrels, and more.

You can also paint your guns in different colors to truly make your loadout unique with the per-part aesthetic customization system in the game. Players have two slots for regular two-handed weapons and a sidearm slot to fill.

Now here's each gun type, and the four Ghost Recon Breakpoint classes they suit best.

Assault rifles

The bread and butter of Breakpoint, assault rifles are a popular choice across all classes. But naturally, they lend themselves to the aptly-named Assault class. Assault players receive recoil reduction and gain proficiency with ARs, so it’s a no-brainer to pick out a good one with which to mow through the Wolves.

805 Bren: Best damage/handling combo in class

Best damage/handling combo in class A2: High muzzle velocity, strong power with a hell of a kick

High muzzle velocity, strong power with a hell of a kick 416: Highly versatile. The gold standard

Highly versatile. The gold standard AK-47: Best penetration in class, kicks like a mule

Best penetration in class, kicks like a mule AUG: Highly accurate, high range, slow reload

Highly accurate, high range, slow reload G36C: Most agile in class, less damage

Most agile in class, less damage AK12: Agile, retaining good range at the cost of stopping power

Agile, retaining good range at the cost of stopping power MK17: High range, high damage, punishing spread

High range, high damage, punishing spread SC-20K: Best in class for muzzle velocity, long reload

Best in class for muzzle velocity, long reload TAVOR: Best in class for handling, packed shots

Best in class for handling, packed shots M4A1: Best in class ROF, demanding recoil

Best in class ROF, demanding recoil AK74: Best in class range, highly accurate, power trade-off

Best in class range, highly accurate, power trade-off 416 Shorty | Brown: Nomad's signature rifle

Nomad's signature rifle MK17 Assault | Wolves: Assault variant: tougher recoil, higher power

Assault variant: tougher recoil, higher power VHSD2: Versatile carbine with high accuracy, reload and recoil trade-off

Versatile carbine with high accuracy, reload and recoil trade-off 553: Good damage and penetration, less range

Light machine guns

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for some heavy weapons in Breakpoint, you can’t go wrong with an LMG. High power, tremendous recoil and limited mobility are the perks here. Consider spreading their use across other tank-focused classes like Assault and Field Medic.

CTMMG: Tough recoil, long range and highly portable

Tough recoil, long range and highly portable L86A1: Lightest in class, converted ASR, damage trade off

Lightest in class, converted ASR, damage trade off MG121: High damage and kick with good mobility for its power

High damage and kick with good mobility for its power 6P41: Strongest firepower in class, tough recoil

Strongest firepower in class, tough recoil MK48: High damage, high ROF, tough spread

High damage, high ROF, tough spread T95: Fastest reload in class, range and power trade off

Submachine guns

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Nimble and powerful, submachine guns should be the weapon of choice for those who love to spray and pray. They still require tactical thinking though: SMGs suit the Panther class well, the stealthy member of the team who boasts a cloaking ability. Crucially they can disable the reduced damage hit of suppressors on handguns and submachine guns. This way you can skulk in the darkness with an SMG and pick Wolves off with ease.

P90: High damage and mag capacity, punishing recoil, low accuracy

High damage and mag capacity, punishing recoil, low accuracy Bullpup PDR: ASR caliber, hard hitting but harder to manage

ASR caliber, hard hitting but harder to manage Scorpion Evo3: High rate of fire and stability, muzzle velocity and range trade off

High rate of fire and stability, muzzle velocity and range trade off MP7: Highest mobility in class at the cost of damage and range

Highest mobility in class at the cost of damage and range Vector: Highest ROF in game, low recoil, damage and accuracy trade off

Highest ROF in game, low recoil, damage and accuracy trade off SN-9mm: High impact and good range, low on accuracy

High impact and good range, low on accuracy MP5: highest firepower in class at the cost of accuracy and mobility

highest firepower in class at the cost of accuracy and mobility UMP: Lowest muzzle velocity in class but packs a punch

Sniper rifles

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Breakpoint's Sharpshooter class is designed specifically for snipers: it lets them use bullets that blast through armour and deal high damage. As well as their useful class technique, Sharpshooters can hold their breath longer while using snipers and marksman rifles.

L115A3: The middle ground between larger caliber and less stopping power. Best of both worlds

The middle ground between larger caliber and less stopping power. Best of both worlds M82: Highest firepower in class, punishing recoil

Highest firepower in class, punishing recoil Recon-A1: Light and mobile bullpup, highly agile with reload trade off

Light and mobile bullpup, highly agile with reload trade off HTI: Highly lethal and fairly agile, reload trade off

Highly lethal and fairly agile, reload trade off Scorpio: Best mobility and tragedy acquisition in class, less power

Best mobility and tragedy acquisition in class, less power HTI | Survival: Part of the Survival Series. Highly lethal and fairly agile, reload trade off

Part of the Survival Series. Highly lethal and fairly agile, reload trade off TAC50 | Brown: Part of the Rowan Brown Series. Highest range in class, less mobility

Part of the Rowan Brown Series. Highest range in class, less mobility TAC50: Highest range in class, less mobility

Shotguns

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Crunchy and unparalleled in power, shotguns are the perfect secondary weapon for classes who want to deal strong close-quarters damage. Needless to say, they're best put to use in an Assault or Field Medic build, those that'll want to get into the thick of the action.

M4: Strongest in class at the cost of mobility

Strongest in class at the cost of mobility KSG12: Largest magazine in class at the cost of range and reload speed

Largest magazine in class at the cost of range and reload speed RUI2SG: Mag-fed semi auto shotgun, solid all rounder

Mag-fed semi auto shotgun, solid all rounder SASG12: Full auto with a kick and damage trade off

Handguns

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Handguns should be used across all classes and are quite useful when you’ve run out of your ammo for your primary weapon. Choose wisely as to whether you want a semi-automatic quick-firing pistol or something devastating but slow like the Desert Eagle.

5.7 USG: High caliber pistol, great firepower and capacity at the cost of tough recoil

High caliber pistol, great firepower and capacity at the cost of tough recoil C-SFP: Shortest range in class, packs a punch

Shortest range in class, packs a punch Desert Eagle: Packs a punch, high recoil. Needs no introduction

Packs a punch, high recoil. Needs no introduction F40: High magazine capacity, good all rounder

High magazine capacity, good all rounder M1911: High range and accuracy, slower reload

High range and accuracy, slower reload M9: High magazine capacity and damage, less range and harder to control

High magazine capacity and damage, less range and harder to control P227: Highest mobility in class with lesser range

Highest mobility in class with lesser range P320: Fastest reload speed in class, wide sights

Fastest reload speed in class, wide sights P45T: Hood middle ground between more damage and control

Hood middle ground between more damage and control PX4: Good damage, harder to control

Good damage, harder to control USP Tactical: Best sight acquisition in class, low damage

Designated Marksman Rifles

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As with sniper rifles, designated marksman rifles are best suited to the Sharpshooter class. Hold your breath, take aim, and breeze past those PMC baddies.