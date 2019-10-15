Ghost Recon Breakpoint patch promises better cover system and fewer framerate drops

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is not very good, which is too bad because Jon Bernthal seems like a natural fit for a growly guy who'd very much like to fill you full of lead. Ubisoft is continuing to work on it, though, and today released title update 1.0.2, which focuses on bug fixes in order to provide "more stability and ensure a smoother experience for all players."

"In this Title Update, we’ve been able to identify and fix issues using player feedback and from data we’ve been gathering since launch," Ubisoft said. "We can’t thank you enough for the time and passion you’ve put not only into the game but also into sharing your experiences with us."

The next patch, 1.0.3, will focus on bug fixes too, but will also provide some insight into "the direction we’re heading in terms of improving the Breakpoint experience." Hopefully that'll start moving it toward something better than "functional in a basic sense, but fundamentally at odds with every second of its own existence," as we put it in our 40/100 review—a surprising disappointment, given how much goofy fun Ghost Recon Wildlands can be.

The 1.2.0 patch weighs in at 5.4GB on PC and makes the following changes:

General:

Various tweaks made to the cover system.

Improvements made to various visual elements and vehicle physics.

Time to mark enemies has been reduced.

Tweaked distance at which enemies will be able to spawn around camps.

Adjustments made to the reverted drone and binoculars controls to fit the behavior fromTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands.

Fixed an issue where the player would get detected while stealth swimming.

Fixed a spawn issue occurring after fast traveling.

Fixed Behemoth detection cones.

Fixed a bug where the sharpshooter skill wouldn't penetrate helmets.

Adjustments made to dirt accumulation on weapons.

Various fixes on mission triggers affecting mission progression.

Co-op:

Rebalanced player level in group.

Fixed various matchmaking and co-op joining issues.

Fixed a bug where co-op partners wouldn't respawn close to each other.

Fixed a bug where co-op partners' gear would appear with an incorrect level.

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t initiate vote to retry a mission.

Fixed a bug where the squad leader would join the lobby alone after finishing a session.

Fixed a bug where players’ information wouldn’t display for co-op partners.

PvP:

Adjustments made to the aim assist balance.

Feedback has been added on the screen when matchmaking is initiated.

Added an input to give leadership to another player.

Fixed various matchmaking issues.

Fixed a bug where milestones wouldn't appear in the game when pinned.

Fixed a bug where the time spent would not grant XP bonus at the end of the month.

Fixed a bug where the missions tab appeared empty in matchmaking.

Corrected zones where the player could get stuck on Skell Port.

Corrected milestones conditions for assault certification.

Fixed a bug where players could sprint while injured using the revivalist perk.

Fixed the transition time counter between rounds.

Fixed a bug where the number of planted bombs wouldn't increment.

Fixed a bug where the end-of-game timer wouldn't appear before the next session.

Fixed a bug where the rocket launcher wouldn’t appear on the tacmap for the enemy team.

Adjustments made to the apparition rate of night conditions.

Class, Items, and Loot:

Various tweaks made to the loot system.

Drones will drop even more parts. 80% of the time, players will get 5x standard parts or 3x improved parts.

Improvements made to weapon descriptions to better match their authentic characteristics.

Ghillie top have been added to the loot pool.

Fixed various customization bugs.

UI/UX:

Fixed several UI issues in menus.

General Bug Fixes: