Meta could take a step back from designing VR headsets and lend other companies access to its Horizon OS instead

The Meta Quest 3 is confidently the best VR headset out there right now but a report suggests it may cede its top spot to other headset manufacturers while allowing them to use its OS and store.

A report was recent published by The Information (via OC3D) citing an employee at Goertek, the Chinese manufacturer who produces and tests Quests, and two employees at Meta. In this, it is claimed Meta hopes that Goertek and other manufacturers will take on a bigger role in designing and creating headsets by 2030, potentially fully developing them.

Taking a step back from production is said to be a way to allow Meta to focus on software, which is a much more profitable section of the business.

Often times, hardware, specifically cheap and accessible hardware like Meta's budget headset are sold at a loss or barely breaking even, in order to make money back on the software.

We've seen time and time again the massive costs of Meta's VR and AR division, Reality Labs. It has often spent upwards of a billion dollars per month.

Instead of putting out headsets, Meta could essentially loan the use of its OS and Meta Quest storefront for non-Meta headsets to use.

Of course, coming from just a handful of employees, it's important to note that plans for moving hardware manufacturing away from Meta itself is reported for some time in the future. Meta could always change course over the next few years, especially as the VR market continues to develop.

Having just bought a Meta Quest 3 myself, one of the things I'm most pleasantly surprised by is how intuitive that OS is. Everything slots together well and is easy to explore. The idea of Meta essentially loaning its software doesn't seem like a bad idea in theory, especially when it's one of the few things holding back rivals like the Pico 4 Ultra.

Not only does Meta have a big install base but its OS has wider brand recognisability, which is part of why Android is popular today. An Android user can easily swap to almost any Android phone with little problems, which makes it easier for new names to enter the market.

This is all before mentioning the rather stellar section of titles available on the Meta storefront. Throw in a Meta Quest + Subscription, and access to some of the bigger titles like Asgard's Wrath 2 and Batman Arkham Shadow, and you have an impressive selection to play through.

In that same article, The Information's report says that Meta is aiming move up to half of the production of its headset to Vietnam, diversifying what has otherwise been predominantly Chinese manufacturing.

This appears to be an effort to avoid the huge penalties on Chinese imports that will come as a result of the tariffs, proposed by soon-to-be president Donald Trump.

That production change from China to Vietnam being assisted by Goertek is a further strengthening of Meta's relationship with the Chinese manufacturing company, and one that signals that grander business plan, according to the previously mentioned employees.

As of right now, Goertek is an essential part of the production and testing of Meta Quest headsets but Meta is said to be encouraging Goertek to also work on designing components like lenses and displays.

Meta has cemented a name for itself in the VR market with great well-priced hardware and it might actually see a greater return on all that digital real estate in the next decade.