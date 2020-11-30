Get this HP Pavilion gaming laptop for just $730 at Newegg right now

There are some great deals to be had on more expensive Cyber Monday gaming laptops, but what if you don't have the budget for those mega-deals that still end up costing over a grand? Worry not, because HP and Newegg are here to the rescue with this intelligently specified and temptingly priced budget gaming laptop. Rolling in at $730, it's not cheap, but it is a bargain if you're looking for some affordable gaming.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.

The core configuration is a healthy combo of a mid-range CPU and entry-level GPU. The Intel Core i5 10300H is a quad-core, eight-thread 10th-gen Comet Lake chip that can boost up to 4.5GHz, while the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card is fine for 1080p gaming. With minimal tweaking, you should be able to run the latest games very smoothly at the screen's native resolution. The 16.1-inch diagonal 1080p IPS screen is better than the ticket price would suggest as well.

The stand out part of the specification for us is the amount of RAM you get for your money. While most budget machines make do with 8GB, HP has managed to squeeze 12GB into this laptop. This should give your games and apps and bit more wiggle room before having to reach for the scratch drive, which means it should perform that little bit better.

Budget Bargain HP Pavilion 16-a0025nr | Intel i5 | GTX 1650 Ti | $899.99 $729.99 at Newegg (save $170)

This is a great budget gaming laptop deal. The GTX 1650 Ti isn't the mightiest GPU around, but it's a great fit for this $730 machine with its 4-core, 8-thread CPU, 256GB NVMe SSD, 12GB RAM, and 16-inch IPS screen. It's a whole lot of laptop for not a whole lot of cash.View Deal

The 256GB PCIe SSD is a little on the small side, although you can elect to upgrade this to 512GB. If you do so it will drop the RAM down to 8GB though, and ups the overall cost to $769.99, but it could still be worth doing, especially if you play games with the bigger install sizes. That system still represents a $140 saving off the normal list price.

Other than that, the specification is pretty much where you'd expect it to be, with plenty of USB ports (both Type-A and Type-C are present), along with an HDMI 2.0 connector if you want to plug into your monitor/TV, and an SD card reader. Even the onboard audio is serviceable enough thanks to HP's work with Bang & Olufsen.

Alternatively, check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptops page if this doesn't take your fancy.