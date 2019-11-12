Get this 15-inch Razer Blade laptop for $400 off at Best Buy

Razer's Blade laptop series series of laptops have always paired sleek aesthetics with awesome performance, and typically have a substantial price tag to match. However today you can grab this year's model of the Razer Blade 15 at Best Buy for $2,199 ($400 off).

Available in stunning mercury white, this gaming laptop sets itself apart from its peers by pairing an eye-catching form factor with specs that would rival some desktops. Performance of this caliber doesn't come at the cost of portability however, weighing less than 5 lbs., and is also somehow less than an inch thick.

This particular model of the Razer Blade features a 1080p display that pushes a 240hz refresh rate. While some gaming laptops have hardware that can barely touch those kinds of framerates, the Razer Blade soars above the best gaming laptops with an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card backed up by an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, giving you the ability to really stretch the performance envelope.

If you need to put this to the test, buying this laptop from Best Buy will also nab you a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to flex your shiny new RTX-enabled hardware. And just because it wouldn't be Razer without RGB, so the Blade features a full RGB keyboard as well.

The Blade also comes equipped with a substantial 512GB storage capacity as well as 16GB of DDR4 memory, making it well suited for multitasking. Vendors are already gearing up to show us some of the best Black Friday laptop deals, but if you're eager to stay two steps ahead of the pack, make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals so you don't miss a beat.