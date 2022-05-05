Get the most desirable compact gaming laptop with RTX 3080 for $400 off

High end gaming laptops are premium machines with price tags to match. These units can pack impressive amounts of power into their tight little chassis, delivering portable computers that can really pack a punch. Well right now you can get $400 off one such PC that we dubbed the most desirable compact gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 14 is currently available on the Microsoft store for $2,399.99 USD. This particular unit is a high specced beastie packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX.

This is a step up from the RTX 3060 laptop that wowed us in our review, though we did have some reservations about how a higher tier card would play in this impressively slim form factor. Still, if you're looking for a gaming laptop packing the best of the best, it's hard to walk past this one on sale.

Other notable specs are the 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD which is more than enough for gaming on the go. Unfortunately if you were looking for more in this department, these are the only current configurations available in this deal, and the last time I checked the RAM in these units is soldered in, making upgrades tricky. For those who want to upgrade on the fly, this deal may not be the one for them.

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best laptops in this form factor we've ever had the pleasure of reviewing. Right now this high end version is at a discount, so if you want a supreme beast in a tiny package, now's your time.

But this is the price you pay for the incredibly slick form factor of these 14 inch Razer laptops. They truly do feel more like an ultrabook which is a nice change from the chonky gaming laptops of old.

Other bonuses to this deal include the free 2-3 day shipping, as well as free returns and deals on Microsoft's office subscription software if you need it. Plus the Microsoft store allows you to bundle other products and peripherals at a slight discount when buying this laptop. Though checking the prices is a good idea, these are still often selling at a premium and the discounts don't always beat other stores.

Still the convenience of getting it all at once place with no shipping costs does sometimes come out on top, so worth doing the maths if you need a few things for your fancy new gaming ultrabook.