Get the Logitech G203 gaming mouse for just $30

The best gaming mouse for you might not be one with every bell and whistle imaginable. While adjustable weights, dozens of buttons, and a design that mirrors ships from Star Trek might be appealing to some, there's nothing wrong with saving some money and buying something with just the essentials. One such option is the Logitech G203, now just $29.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, a reduction of $10 from the usual price.

The Logitech G203 is a wired gaming mouse, with a total of six buttons, an 8,000 DPI sensor, four color options (though not all of them are discounted), and the ability to set macros through Logitech's desktop software. Despite its low price, it also has customizable RGB lighting.

We reviewed the G203 earlier this year, and gave the mouse an 8/10 for its lightweight design and RGB lighting. Our main complaint at the time was that the mouse was priced at $40, but that's not the case right now. Our friends at Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware also liked the G203, though they noted the non-ambidextrous design and rubber cable as downsides.