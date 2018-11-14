Get Observer, Beholder and more in the Humble Dystopian Bundle

Everyone loves dystopian settings so much that we decided to live in one, but that doesn’t mean we can’t also enjoy a good fictional dystopia, which is exactly what the Humble Dystopian Bundle offers up.

Pay what you want for Tokyo 42, Distrust, Beholder and Orwell. Beholder’s the only one I’ve played, and it’s great but rather unsettling. You play a landlord tasked with surveilling your tenants for an authoritarian government, peeping on them, bugging their flat, rummaging through their things.

Beat the average (currently £3.69/$4.78) and you’ll get Orwell’s second season, 60 Seconds and Rain World. We’re only a few games in and already Humble has ditched the theme. Rain World is a striking, cruel platformer where you play a slug, and 60 Seconds tasks you with preparing for the nuclear apocalypse in one minute.

Pay £11.58/$15 and you’ll net yourself cyberpunk horror game Observer. I’m still slowly making my way through it but keep taking prolonged breaks because it’s pretty intense and the stealth sections fray the hell out of my nerves. It’s good, though!

Anything tickling your fancy?

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.