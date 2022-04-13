Get $70 off this speedy 1440p Asus TUF gaming monitor at Newegg

A gaming monitor coming in at the low end in terms of price doesn't always equate to low quality. That's evident with the Asus TUF VG32VQ—a VA panel well worth the $370 it's usually spotted at, let alone its current $300 Newegg sale price.

With this gaming monitor, you're looking at 32 inches of 1800R curved, VA panel with smashing viewing angles and vibrant colours. You get AMD FreeSync capability, and some rather nice speeds for the price. That comes in the form of a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. So not too bad for competitive gaming. Of course, not top tier, but certainly more than enough for most.

Asus TUF VG32VQ | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | 1ms | $369.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $70)

For a VA monitor, we praised this one rather highly in our reviews. It's a little basic, to be sure, but its vibrancy, speed and budget friendliness make up for its shortcomings. Those being it's colour accuracy and lack of USB passthroughs—certainly nothing that can't be overlooked for that price.

The Asus TUF VG32VQ only has a few negatives. Colour accuracy is one of them, and there are also only three video inputs. Two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.2. Not the current standard, but that explains the discount. Essentially, console players wanting to use it may be disappointed when they find their refresh rates capped. It's not too much of an issue for us PC gamers, however.

The design is a little bland, but it covers the basics for anyone wanting to push their GPU to 1440p resolution without breaking the bank.