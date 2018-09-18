Popular

Get Binary Domain for $1 in the latest Humble Bundle

By

Also includes Crazy Taxi, Olli Olli 2 and Streets of Rage.

If you haven't played Binary Domain, now's the time to do so: you can get it for a mere buck in the latest Humble Bundle sale, which supports the charity SpecialEffect. That dollar also gets you Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi and Olli Olli 2. Frankly, even if you're not a fan of third-person shooters (I'm not), I reckon Binary Domain is worth a look.

If you donate more than the average (which at the time of writing, is $6.52), you'll also get Surgeon Simulator, Grid 2, Operation Flashpoint: Red River and Alpha Protocol. You're probably sick of hearing it, but it bears repeating: Alpha Protocol is an underrated gem. 

If you pay more than $9 there are two other games: Stronghold Crusader 2 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale series. Check out the bundle over here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
