Get up to 85% off some of the PCs weirdest adventure games, all to benefit 'humanitarian relief in Ukraine'

News
By published

The Amanita for Ukraine deal runs until April 2.

Botanicula - Official Trailer - YouTube Botanicula - Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Amanita Design, the Czech studio best known for Machinarium and the Samorost trilogy, is currently offering up to 85% off all its games, with money from all sales going to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"From March 26 to April 2, we're donating 100% of the proceeds from all our games and DLC to People in Need to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine," writes Amanita in a Steam announcement. "Your contribution will help provide food, warmth, home repairs, and essential care to families and individuals suffering under the ongoing Russian aggression."

The deal includes heavy discounts on both Machinarium and the Samorost series. The original Samorost, which launched as a browser game in 2003, is actually free to download, while Samorost 2 is currently available for $1.50/£1.28, Samorost 3, the biggest and arguably best game in the trilogy, is reduced 85% to £2.54/$3. As for Machinarium, which remains Amanita's most famous and celebrated game, that's available for £5/$6.

In my opinion, though, the highlights here are the games Amanita developed in the latter half of its existence, all of which are wilder and weirder than either Samorost or Machinarium. 2012's Botanicula is a marvellous comedy adventure about microscopic organisms, and remains one of the funniest games I've ever played. 2020's Creaks, meanwhile, is a spooky, atmospheric adventure with incredible art that saw the developer diverge from its point 'n' click roots to a slightly mechanically broader puzzle-platformer. That's down to £5/$6.

Phonopolis - Teaser Trailer #2 - YouTube Phonopolis - Teaser Trailer #2 - YouTube
Watch On

Amanita's current project is Phonopolis, an adventure game with assets all hand-made from cardboard, where you play a dustman called Felix who suddenly finds himself at the forefront of a revolution against a dystopian regime. "Loosely inspired by the works of Karel Čapek and George Orwell, the story of Phonopolis explores themes of social manipulation and individualism, but keeps the overall experience playful and light-hearted," its Steam page explains.

Each of Amanita's games is on sale individually, but you can also buy the full Amanita bundle, which includes all the game's soundtracks, for just over £25/$33. Not bad for eight of the weirdest, most imaginative adventure games you'll ever play. The deal runs until April 2.

Best laptop gamesBest Steam Deck gamesBest browser gamesBest indie gamesBest co-op games

Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about adventure
Sherlock Holmes looks out across a chalk cliff bay with a bloody corpse at his feet in The Beekeeper&#039;s Picnic

This whimsical adventure game sees you play as a retired Sherlock Holmes whose beekeeping hobby keeps getting interrupted by pesky crimes
The titular Kaname Date, presumably about to have a very long day of sleuthing

No Sleep For Kaname Date will have us dreaming of AI: The Somnium Files' deranged detective again this July
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.

Blades of Fire just showed off its first five minutes of gameplay, and I think it might be channelling God of War too heavily
See more latest
Most Popular
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire just showed off its first five minutes of gameplay, and I think it might be channelling God of War too heavily
An image of a woman with horns covered in jewels, holding a purple flower with glowing runes to her face.
Vampire survival RPG V Rising gets a big update next month, bringing a new biome, multiplayer duels and the 'biggest combat overhaul yet'
The modder who added seamless coop to Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3 is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered
Inzoi
There's an Inzoi bug that makes some of your family disappear if you remarry too many times
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30
Dechala the Denied One, a multi-armed servant of Chaos with six swords
The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Art of Link in Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy
Inzoi
If you've noticed the world of Inzoi is eerily heterosexual, don't fret—the distinct lack of gay Zois is a known issue
A wizard with an outfit split into orange and purple halves gestures at the camera against a black background.
Play 'co-op with yourself' in this single-player puzzle game where you control two wizards, one with each hand
Yokai monster in Shadow of the Road
Tactical RPG Shadow Of The Road's open Alpha test lets players get a free first taste of its samurai versus steampunk setting