Get an RTX 2060 XC Ultra graphics card with Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood thrown in for just $360

To celebrate Labor Day, Newegg has slashed the price of an EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra graphics card—it's now $380 and you get two brand new gamesthrown in for free too in the shape of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control. However, that's not the best bit; a $20 rebate card lowers the cost even further to just $360 . Which isn't a bad way to start the week, if we're being honest. Particularly because the two games you're getting are Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood ; the former will give you some excellent ray-tracing to enjoy with this new card straightaway too. And, if you hadn't already heard, both of them are excellent. You'll need to be quick, though: the deal ends at midnight tonight (PDT).

After a quick bit of digging, we can confirm that this is a much lower price than those offered by competitors right now. It's also a pleasant surprise; the 2060 is an affordable way of getting your hands on ray tracing, and that's always a sound idea if you want to future-proof your rig. Still, fancy graphical wizardry isn't the only thing to make this card a good investment. As we mentioned in our guide to the best graphics cards , "the top GPU isn't simply the fastest graphics card, or the cheapest graphics card. Instead, the best graphics card needs to balance performance, price, and features". The 2060 XC Ultra manages that thanks to an already-affordable price tag, dual fans for cooler running, and a boost clock of 1830 MHz. What do you get when you then throw in a discount and two great games for free? A very tempting bargain, that's what. You're unlikely to find a better offer on GPUs today, so we'd advise giving it some serious thought if you want, or are due, an upgrade.

