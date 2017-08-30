Get an MSI B250M Pro motherboard and 16GB Intel Optane Memory for $60

If you are not looking to splurge on building a system with bleeding edge parts, you should check out Newegg's sale on an MSI B250M Pro Opt Boost motherboard, which comes with a 16GB Intel Optane Memory module.

The package is on sale for $80, down from $105. There is also a $20 mail-in-rebate available, so you're looking at just $60 once that cash that in.

MSI's B250M Pro Opt Boost is an LGA 1151 motherboard with 7th generation Kaby Lake processor support. It does not have a lot of bells and whistles, though it is equipped with "Military Class 5" components, which basically means MSI did not scrap the bottom of the barrel for capacitors and other parts.

The inclusion of a 16GB Intel Optane Memory module means you can stick a slower drive in here and benefit from faster performance due to advanced caching. What's included here is the lower of the two capacities, which normally goes for $44-$50 by itself. Intel also offers a 32GB Optane Memory module priced at $77.

Go here to grab the motherboard with 16GB Optane Memory included.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.