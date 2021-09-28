This LG 1440p monitor and Xbox controller combo deal is one of the best I've seen in a while

It's not too often that I highlight combo deals because they're not always enticing discounts when factoring in multiple products, and/or one of the items may not be of much interest anyway. But every so often, an exception pops up. Like this one: you can pick up an LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor (27GN880-B) and an Xbox Wireless for just $369 at BuyDig.

Let's dig into that price for a moment. The monitor by itself carries an ambitious $599.99 list price, and is on sale for a more reasonable $449.99. Microsoft's controller, meanwhile, is a $64.99 item. So you're saving just shy of $146 on this deal (or a lot more if going by the monitor's list price).

You have to add both the LG monitor and Xbox controller to your cart to get this bargain. Once you do (and this works with different color options for the controller), add coupon code SVI23141707019UC at checkout to see the discount.

Killer Combo Deal LG 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor + Xbox Wireless Controller | $514.98 $369 at BuyDig (save $145.98)

BuyDig is offering a big discount when buying LG's 27-inch 1440p monitor and adding an Xbox wireless controller (different color options) to the cart. Once both are in your cart, use coupon code SVI23141707019UC to knock almost $146 off the price.View Deal

The controller is the latest model, the same that comes with the Xbox Series X|S, and is one of the best PC controllers around. It's comfortable, has a redesigned D-pad that we like, a new share button, and is officially supported by most games. And it's essentially free with this deal, if you want to look at it that way.

As for the monitor, it's built around a 27-inch "Nano" IPS screen with a 2560x1440 resolution, a fast 1ms response time (gray-to-gray), a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also a FreeSync display and is G-Sync Compatible, so it pairs nicely with any modern graphics card.

The monitor has a unique ergonomic stand like the UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A, which extends the panel out. And while we haven't reviewed this model, the folks at Rtings found it to be an "impressive gaming monitor" overall.

Bottom line: This is one of the better combo deals I've seen in quite some time.