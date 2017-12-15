Get an EVGA 17.3-inch 4K gaming laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,300

It looks like EVGA is looking to shed some inventory before the year comes to a close. Specifically, it is offering a deep discount on its SC17 laptop with a 17.3-inch 4K resolution display and GeForce GTX 1070 GPU tucked inside. Originally priced at $2,800, the laptop is marked down to $1,300.

This a pretty decked out configuration, albeit with a previous generation processor, Intel's Core i7-6820HK. That's a 4-core/8-thread chip clocked at 2.7GHz to 3.6GHz, with 8MB of L3 cache. It's also unlocked, if you're comfortable overclocking a laptop. There is a clear CMOS button directly on the chassis in case things go awry.

For storage, EVGA paired a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with a 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM). The laptop also has 32GB of G.Skill DDR4-2666 memory (SO-DIMMs), 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI (x1) and mini DisplayPort (x2) outputs, a 1080p webcam, and a full-size keyboard with white LED backup.

You can grab this laptop here. Or for $100 more ($1,400), EVGA offers the same configuration, but with G-Sync thrown into the mix. That one is available here.

In both cases, EVGA is running a promotion where you can claim a free backpack and Torq X10 mouse.

