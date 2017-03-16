Get an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 for $310

AMD is fleshing out its Ryzen processor lineup with affordable Ryzen 5 series processor options that will debut on April 11. In the meantime, its Ryzen 7 series is available now. Each Ryzen 7 CPU boasts 8 cores/16 threads. The least expensive of those is the Ryzen 7 1700, which normally sells of $330. However, it's on sale through Antonline's Ebay account for $310.

That's not a gigantic savings, obviously, but it is $20 cheaper than Newegg, Amazon, and most other online retailers. Every little bit helps, right? Plus it comes with free shipping and there's no sales tax collected up front (technically you might be obligated to report a "use" tax).

This is for a brand new Ryzen 7 1700 with a full warranty from AMD (Antonline is an authorized AMD partner). It also comes boxed with a Wraith Spire LED CPU cooler.

The Ryzen 7 1700 has a 3GHz base frequency and 3.7GHz turbo clock. It also features 16MB of L3 cache and a 65W TDP. And like all Ryzen processors, it has an unlocked multiplier to help with overclocking.

You can grab the Ryzen 7 1700 on sale here.