Get an Acer 15.6-inch laptop with a GeForce GTX 1050 for $600

If you're looking for a relatively affordable gaming laptop with discrete graphics, head over to Best Buy and check out Acer's Nitro 15 with a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU inside. While normally priced at $719.99, it's on sale today for $599.99.

That's one of the lowest prices around for a laptop sporting a GeForce GTX 1050, which is tasked with powering the 15.9-inch display's 1920x1080 resolution.

It also has an Intel 8th generation Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM). You're not going to set ablaze any benchmarking records, obviously, but it's not too shabby for the money.

Connectivity consits of a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 ports, a GbE LAN port, and an HDMI output.

Follow this link to grab this laptop.

If you'd rather have a solid state drive and/or prefer a different brand, there's a 15.6-inch (1920x1080) Dell Inspiron on Newegg (via Adorama Camera) that's on sale for $682.50, down from $799. Specs include a Core i5-7300HQ processor, GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. (Note that you could upgrade the Acer to a 500GB SATA SSD for about the same price.)

It doesn't have USB-C connectivity, but does have three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and HDMI output. Go here to grab the Dell machine.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.