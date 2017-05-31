Get a WD Red 6TB NAS hard drive for $200

It is an awful feeling to lose your data without having first backed it up. Rather than find that out the hard way, implement a backup scheme now and thank us later. One way to get started is by picking up a WD Red 6TB NAS HDD on sale at Newegg, where it's marked down to $200 today.

The WD Red line is specifically intended for NAS appliances with one to eight drive bays, though it will not hurt things to run one (or more) in a standard desktop. Either way, you're getting an HDD with a 5,400 RPM spindle speed, 64MB cache, and a SATA 6Gbps interface. WD says it can transfer data at up to 175MB/s.

If you do stick this drive in a NAS box, you'll also benefit from lower power consumption, which helps the drive stay cooler in a 24x7 operating environment. On top of that, WD says these drives are equipped with error recovery controls specific to RAID setups to help reduce failures within a NAS system.

As to overall reliability, cloud storage provider Backblaze noted a 2.86 percent failure rate out of the 443 6TB WD Red models it had employed in the first quarter of 2017.

Go here to get this drive on sale.

