Get a Ryzen 5 2600X and Asus TUF X470-Plus Gaming motherboard for $320

If you are wanting to build a gaming PC around AMD's second-generation Ryzen platform, head over to Newegg and check out this combo deal for a Ryzen 5 2600X CPU and Asus TUF X470-Plus Gaming motherboard. You can save $60 when buying them as a bundle.

The CPU is listed at $229.99 and the motherboard sells for $149.99. That works out to $379.98 for both parts. Purchased as a bundle, however, the price is $319.98. Save for perhaps buying used, you can't beat that price even by shopping around.

AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X is a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock. We found it to be a little slower in games than an Intel Core i5-8400 (with a fast GPU), but it is an overall fast chip with good multi-threaded performance (check out our review for a full set of benchmarks). It's also our top CPU pick if going with an AMD setup.

Regarding the motherboard, it offers a descent selection of features, including three M.2 sockets, six SATA 6Gbps ports, USB 3.1 connectivity, a reinforced PCIe x16 slot, RGB lighting, and a few other bells and whistles.

Go here to grab this combo.

