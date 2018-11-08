Get a Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card for $405 today

The Radeon Vega 64 is AMD's current top-tier graphics card, comparable to a GTX 1070 Ti or 1080. Right now you can get a reference design Vega 64 from Sapphire for $404.99, a discount of $50-100 over other Vega 64 cards on Newegg.

This model has 8GB of HBM2 memory (clocked at 945MHz), a boost clock of 1546MHz, and 4096 Stream Processors. For display output, you get one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

This is the first time we've seen a Vega 64 graphics card around $400, so if you have a FreeSync monitor, this is definitely a good deal.

SAPPHIRE Radeon RX Vega 64 | $404.99 ($25 off)

