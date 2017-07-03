Get a powerful Acer Predator laptop for $350 off today

Looking for a laptop to take your gaming on the go? Or maybe you're looking for something light to replace your desktop entirely. The Acer Predator 17 G9-793-79D9 doesn't have a catchy name, but it does have a lot of power inside. You can get one today on Newegg for just under $2,000.

As for the specs, you get an Intel Core i7 6700HQ processor at 2.6 GHz, a massive 64GB of memory, and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, which just so happens to be our favorite overall at the moment. As for the screen, it's a 17.3-inch, 4K, IPS panel, with G-Sync anti-screen tearing technology. As displays go, it's pretty up there.

The keyboard has RGB backlighting, and even the touchpad has lighting around the edge. On the sides you get 4x USB 3.0 ports, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x DisplayPort, and 1 HDMI, plus you get a 720p webcam and an SD Card reader.

The price is normally up at $2,349 on Newegg, so you're getting a nice saving of $350. Act quick if you want it though, as the sale price is going away tomorrow.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.