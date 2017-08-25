Get a Corsair 500W power supply with 80 Plus Bronze certification for just $13

Friends don't let friends use cheap power supplies, as in cheaply made. They do, however, let them use inexpensive PSUs, which is what we have here. Over at Newegg, you can snag a Corsair CX500 PSU for just $13 after mail-in-rebate.

The PSU is on sale for $41, which itself is a respectable price for a reliable unit of this wattage, though perhaps not spectacular. However, using promo code EMCRJCF49 shaves $3, plus there is a $25 mail-in-rebate available. Suddenly this becomes a tantalizing deal, assuming you don't mind the rebate hassle.

As the model name suggest, the CX500 is a 500W model. It is 80 Plus Bronze certified to run efficiently. The PSU sports a single +12V rail design with 38A available.

Connectors include:

20+4 pin main (x1)

4+4 pin EPS 12V (x1)

6+2 pin PCIe (x2)

SATA (x5)

Peripheral/Molex (x4)

Floppy (x1)

You can grab the CX500 on sale here.

