Get a bunch of Team17 games cheap this weekend

Team17 has been up to a lot more than just Worms for the past few years, putting out games across a whole range of genres. You can get large chunks of money off on a bunch of games in Bundle Stars' Team17 Sale this weekend.

Some of the highlights include:

Co-op cooking game Overcooked is a particular highlight of the sale. Tom's review from last year goes into how wonderfully chaotic the game gets when you're playing with friends. The Escapists is a remarkably deep prison break game, and Yooka-Laylee is a throwback to 90s collect-athons. Plenty of other games are at a discount price too, but you only have 72 hours to take advantage.

