Get a beastly Core i7-6850K and MSI Gaming X99A Godlike combo for $800

Intel and AMD are both readying new high-end processor and platform options for enthusiasts who are willing to pay a premium for top-tier performance. In the meantime, we can expect vendors to try and clear out current inventory with tantalizing price cuts in order to make room for the new parts. Enter Newegg and this Intel Core i7-6850K processor and MSI X99A Godlike Gaming motherboard bundle.

If purchased individually, these parts typically sell for around $1,100, or $1,050 at Newegg's current sale pricing for each item. However, Newegg is bundling them together for $850, plus there is a $50 mail-in-rebate available to knock the price down to $800.

That's a pretty sweet offer, provided you can take advantage of this kind of computing muscle. The 6850K is a six-core Broadwell-E processor clocked at 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz (4GHz via Turbo 3.0) with 15MB of cache, Hyper Threading support, and a 140W TDP. It also supports up to 40 PCIe lanes.

As for the motherboard, one thing to note is that it's an E-ATX board, which is bigger than standard ATX. You'll want to make sure that your case supports E-ATX before jumping on this offer (or shop for one that does if you're building from the ground up).

The X99A Godlike Gaming supports up to 4-way SLI and Crossfire graphics card configurations. It also can accept up to 128GB of DDR4-3400 memory and has 10 SATA 6Gbps ports, a single SATA Express port, an M.2 port, two Killer E2400 GbE LAN ports, built in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and several USB 3.1 and 2.0 ports.

You can grab the combo deal here. Don't forget to print out the rebate form, too.

