Get a 500GB Samsung 860 Evo SSD and 16GB Corsair RGB DDR4 RAM for $260

Whenever you're looking to build or upgrade a PC, It's always worth checking out Newegg's combo deals before plunking down your hard-earned paper for new hardware. Today, for example, you can get a solid state drive and kit of memory for a nice discount.

Specifically, the combo deal is for a Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SSD and a 16GB kit (2x8GB) of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4-3000 memory for $259.93. That's a $50 savings over buying them separately, or a little less if you were to shop around outside of Newegg.

Samsung's 860 Evo is a good choice in the SSD category—the 4TB model is our pick as the best high-end SATA SSD. As with all SATA SSDs, the 860 Evo series is not fast as NVMe drives that shuttle data through the PCIe bus, but it doesn't have to be if you mostly play games on your PC.

As for the RAM, it's a high-quality kit from a name brand, with RGB lighting to boot, if that's what you're after. Also, 16GB is a good amount to have in a gaming PC, plus you could always add another kit down the line if you need to double up (assuming your motherboard has four or more DIMM slots).

You can grab this combo here. If you're only interested in the SSD and not the RAM, Newegg is selling it for $99.99 on Ebay.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.