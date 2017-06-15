Get 75 percent off the Metro Redux Bundle today

Were you excited by the announcement of Metro Exodus at E3 this week? It looks like a beautiful yet deadly not-so-open-world game, however it's not out until 2018. To tide you over until the release date, you could check out the two previous games in the series, Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light. You can grab them both in the Metro Redux Bundle at Bundle Stars today for 75 percent off.

Based on the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky, the Metro games are set in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors in Russia fled to the Moscow underground system. Outside there are mutants, and inside are rival factions of survivors getting a bit violent. It's a bit of a no-win situation, really.

The price cut takes the bundle down to £6.24/$7.49, down from the usual price of £25 / $29.98, which it is on Steam right now. Individually the games run you £15 / $20 each, so you're looking at a great deal here. Back in 2014, we really liked the Redux versions of both Metro games.

