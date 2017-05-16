Get 40 percent off Sid Meier's Civilization 6 this week

Looking for a bit of extra strategy in your gaming at the moment? Do you want to conquer the world, construct wondrous cities, and be the best leader you can be? Well you're in luck, because you can find Sid Meier's Civilization VI for £30 / $36 this week at Bundle Stars.

There's already a 36 percent discount on the game, and if you add the voucher code MAY5 at checkout, you'll get an extra little bit of money off. It's normally up at £50 / $60, and that's the price it is on Steam right now, so it's a good deal on a game which came out in the back half of last year. It's a time limited offer though, and you've only got another five days or so to take advantage of it.

Civilization 6 is the latest game in the long running strategy franchise, and in our review we called it "the ultimate digital board game." You take on the role of one of history's greatest leaders, settle cities, wage war, conduct diplomacy, and develop your civilization to be the best in the world. It's one of the biggest steps forward the franchise has taken in a while, but you'll still feel at home if you've played and enjoyed the rest of them.

