Get 1TB of fast NVMe storage for under $100 with this dirt-cheap Black Friday SSD deal

If you're still waiting to pull the trigger on the fastest storage type around, then this cheap NVMe SSD deal could be just what makes you take the plunge this Black Friday. Prices have been wallet-botheringly high on the most powerful storage standard for too long if you want to get any amount of storage worth having, but that changes with the Intel 670p, now $84.99 (29% off) at Newegg.

Sure, this isn't the fastest drive you can buy—although some of those are discounted, too, see more on our Black Friday SSD deals page—but you'll still feel the difference from a regular SATA SSD. But if you're still on a mechanical hard drive, prepare for a remarkable improvement.

The 670p is PCIe Gen 3 with sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and writes of 2,700. So, as I say, not the speediest, nor a stick you'll find on our best NVMe SSD for gaming list, but it'll be a serious upgrade as a primary drive if you haven't moved on to the new standard, complementing a chonkier secondary SSD nicely. Seriously, if you install Windows on an NVMe like this, everything you do will feel like a breeze. You might end up as old-fashioned as me, actually missing those opportunities to grab a coffee during a particularly lengthy loading screen.

$119.99 Intel 670p | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $119.99 $84.99 at Newegg (save $35)

The 1TB 670p from Intel is one of the cheapest ways to get speedy NVMe storage into your PC. It's not the fastest NVMe drive you can find but it'll give you a big boost over SATA SSDs (and especially conventional HDDs, if you're still running one of those). If you haven't made the move to NVMe yet, this is a great way to get started.



That said, 1TB of storage won't be enough on its own in many cases, not unless you don't mind regularly uninstalling games you're not playing. Given that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will take up over a quarter of your remaining storage (after you install Windows), you may want to invest in more. For example, and if your motherboard can accomodate two NVMes, the 2TB Kingston NV1 should sort your storage needs out for plenty of time to come, now $144.99 down from $199.99.

If not, a high-capacity SATA SSD will still be perfectly serviceable, of which we have a few on our best SSD list. If you don't have the space on this 8TB Samsung 870 QVO (now 20% off) to fit your entire Steam library, for instance, I'm intimidated by your backlog, quite frankly.