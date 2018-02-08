Get $137 worth of games for cheap in the Humble Best of 2017 Bundle

The Humble Best of 2017 Bundle is—you guessed it—a collection of games from 2017's best bundles. It runs through Tuesday, February 20, and altogether Humble reckons it's $137 worth of games, with the highest tier going for $10. Here's everything you get at each level:
Pay what you want
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
- Goat Simulator
- Hacknet
Pay more than the average ($5.57 at the time of writing)
- Verdun
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Death Road to Canada
- Turmoil (and the soundtrack)
Pay $10 or more
- Dead by Daylight
