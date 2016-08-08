Gears of War 4 gameplay trailer introduces the Deebees

IGN has posted a new Gears of War 4 gameplay video showcasing eight minutes of campaign footage, complete with new weapons, Old Man Marcus, and a new enemy faction called the Deebees.

Why are they named Deebees? Maybe it's some obvious acronym pun I'm missing out on, or maybe it's their tight, three-part harmonies; some Gears of War forumites have theorized that they're the work of Damon Baird, the COG soldier with a talent for building things and annoying people who appeared in the original Gears and the prequel, Gears of War: Judgment.

Whatever the reason, it's clear that they are robots of some sort, and they have a beef with Young Mister Fenix and his pals. Precisely why is a mystery, and it's fair to say that not everyone in the YouTube comments is pleased with the addition of monstrous mechanical menaces. But there is shooting—much shooting—and all the light-hearted, fun father-and-son banter you'd expect from a Gears game.

Gears of War 4 comes out on October 10.



