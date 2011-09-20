Gearbox want to know what you thought of Duke Nukem Forever. What did you think of Duke Nukem Forever?

Popular

Duke Nukem Forever sold well, apparently. What sales charts fail to measure, though, is the weeping rage of a million disappointed souls, beating their chests and flagellating themselves for believing in the stinking resurrection of the zombified remains of Duke. To measure that, you need a survey .

Gearbox are collecting opinions to discover what you thought about Duke Nukem, presumably for the rumoured Duke Nukem Forever sequel . Personally, I could only force myself to play to the second hour, before binning it. What did you think?

