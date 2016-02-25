Gearbox reveals three new Battleborn heroes

Gearbox has unveiled three new Heroes who will join the fray in its upcoming "hero shooter" Battleborn: an “offbeat and imperfect facsimile of a soldier” named Whiskey Foxtrot, a massive ice golem called Kelvin, and Shayne & Aurox, an angsty teenage girl who's somehow become bonded with a mean-looking alien.

Whiskey Foxtrot packs a homemade tactical rifle as his primary weapon, backed up with sticky bombs and a “scrap cannon,” and uses his “combat rhythm” to get a boost to his attack damage after killing an enemy. Kelvin, despite appearances, is in fact a “sentient microorganism civilization” that's taken the shape of a massive golem, and appropriately can use its massive fists to strike the ground for area-effect damage. Shayne & Aurox are a nasty blend of stealth and brute force, as they can move invisibly behind a deployable cloak and unleash surprise strikes from just about anywhere.

Battleborn is set to come out on May 3, but you can get a closer look at what's in store at the PC Gamer Weekender, which will take place over the March 5-6 weekend in London. Creative Director Randy Varnell will be there as well, to discuss the creation of the game and how Gearbox is bringing new elements to traditional FPS design.