Discover the creative process behind Battleborn at the PC Gamer Weekender

Many times you might have asked yourself exactly Gearbox means when it refers to the upcoming Battleborn as 'a hero-shooter'. Creative director Randy Varnell is part of the stupendous line-up of speakers at the PC Gamer Weekender, and he's going to reveal all in a meticulous breakdown of what Gearbox is calling the creation of a new genre. How many PC gaming shows can claim to have that on the cards?

Varnell will be picking apart the process of bringing brand new components to traditional first-person shooter design, taking the stage alongside the likes of Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, XCOM co-creator Julian Gollop and Stellaris.

Alternatively, you can head to the hardware section to learn how to build, mod and maintain your own gaming PC, or, if you've absorbed enough knowledge for one weekend, we'll have a legion of games on the show floor for you to get hands on, from pre-release blockbusters like Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer to classics including the Atari Vault and Dawn of War 2.

The weekend of March 5-6 is when you'll want to find yourself in London's Old Truman Brewery. You'll need a ticket to make it past the gatekeepers though, but there's a cheat to get 20% off—enter PCG20 at the checkout.