Sniper Elite CEO reckons Swen Vincke is right to snarl at short-sighted publishers: 'You could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions'

News
By
published

"There are horror stories of people having external producers saying, 'Look, you just need to make fewer bugs'."

sniper elite 5 cover
(Image credit: Rebellion)

It's a grim time in the games industry, as layoffs and closures continue to decimate studio after studio. It's an enraging thing, so enraging that none other than Larian CEO Swen Vincke took to The Game Awards stage last December to call out, well, everyone: "I've been fighting with publishers my entire life, and I keep on seeing the same mistakes, over and over and over. It's always the quarterly profits. The only thing that matters is the numbers."

It's not just Vincke that's been having that fight. When I sat down for a chat with Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley last week, he said the story was "very much" familiar to him too. "It cuts across every industry," said Kingsley. "But I am aware a lot of my colleagues get frustrated from time to time by people who are potentially very good managers but aren't specialists in the computer games area.

"There are horror stories of people having external producers saying, 'Look, you just need to make fewer bugs, because then it'll be faster to make.' And everybody's going 'Yeah, you're right, yeah. We really shouldn't have decided to put 1,500 bugs in'."

Fortunately for Kingsley and co, Rebellion is "isolated from it to a certain extent" because it self-funds, and does the heavy lifting of QA, design, and marketing by itself. But he agrees with Vincke's point anyway, saying "all creative industries—films, TV—are to a certain extent impacted negatively by people that want quick results."

Rebellion's also isolated from the issue of short-term, shareholder-oriented thinking by the fact that it's a private company without a board of investors to cater to. "In some ways, some of these big companies you could argue, and this is probably slightly controversial, but you could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions, so that their shares go up. And so making games is a sort of secondary consequence."

Kingsley's comments read to me as yet another cry against enshittification, that process by which digital products and services cease answering to the demands of their customers and start answering to the whims of their shareholders, implementing user-hostile features and policies that are good for a quick stock-market sugar rush but that end up driving away business in the long term.

It's become a widespread target of user ire as once-useful services get buried beneath an avalanche of questionably useful AI features that please shareholders, or as our favourite studios get cut to the bone when they don't meet astronomical sales targets.

Still, Kingsley doesn't put all the blame on villainous shareholders: "I think possibly the games industry expanded a bit too fast during Covid. You know, we had really good times, and everybody was locked in and was playing computer games. And then the correction came, yeah, and that correction has been very rapid and sudden, and, you know, bloody awful, quite frankly."

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Swen Vincke presenting Game of the Year at the 2024 Game Awards
Larian boss Swen Vincke calls out pretty much the entire videogame industry at The Game Awards
Lucanis enjoying a cup of coffee
'On a pirate ship, they'd toss the captain overboard': Larian head of publishing tears into EA after BioWare layoffs waste 'institutional knowledge'
Count Dooku Force-lightnings an enemy in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.
Too many games released busted, broken, and basically in early access this year—it's time for it to stop
James Sunderland looks at own face in mirror
After 2024, it feels like the games industry is poised for a vibe shift—or maybe a reckoning
Mark Darrah
BioWare veteran calls out the 'cruelty' of fans celebrating layoffs: 'You are crossing a line, and you're probably attacking the wrong person anyway'
Fighting a raging chef-bot in Judas.
Ex-Bioshock lead Ken Levine says the problem with AAA games is how risk-averse they've become: 'If you don't innovate, especially in games, you start losing people'
Latest in Gaming Industry
sniper elite 5 cover
Sniper Elite CEO reckons Swen Vincke is right to snarl at short-sighted publishers: 'You could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions'
Kasumi and Joker in Persona 5 Royal.
After 31 years in games, Persona director Katsura Hashino just got a 'Newcomer Award' and $5,000 from the Japanese government
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.
Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist
Jeff Jarrett headshot
Legendary 1990s publisher Acclaim is back from the dead, and a pro wrestler famous for clobbering people with a guitar is on its advisory board
The streamer Emiru gives the peace sign to camera.
Three women livestreaming on Twitch harassed by man who then goes for them while making repeated death threats: 'This happens off-camera to women all the time'
Latest in News
sniper elite 5 cover
Sniper Elite CEO reckons Swen Vincke is right to snarl at short-sighted publishers: 'You could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions'
Phasmophobia Bleasdale Farm rework images
Phasmophobia is getting a big rework for one of its oldest maps, turning the Bleasdale Farmhouse into a horrifying and confusing maze
Seattle, USA - Jul 24, 2022: The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance at sunset.
Google is rolling out an even more AI-heavy search engine mode because 'power users want AI responses for even more of their searches'
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
More about gaming industry
Kasumi and Joker in Persona 5 Royal.

After 31 years in games, Persona director Katsura Hashino just got a 'Newcomer Award' and $5,000 from the Japanese government
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.

Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
Phasmophobia Bleasdale Farm rework images

Phasmophobia is getting a big rework for one of its oldest maps, turning the Bleasdale Farmhouse into a horrifying and confusing maze

See more latest
Most Popular
Phasmophobia Bleasdale Farm rework images
Phasmophobia is getting a big rework for one of its oldest maps, turning the Bleasdale Farmhouse into a horrifying and confusing maze
Seattle, USA - Jul 24, 2022: The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance at sunset.
Google is rolling out an even more AI-heavy search engine mode because 'power users want AI responses for even more of their searches'
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay ever more ludicrous prices
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Semiconductor worker holding a wafer chip.
President Trump wants to kill the $52 billion CHIPS Act: 'a horrible, horrible thing'
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 7
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom