PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Path of Exile 2

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Path of Exile 2, the exciting new action RPG from Grinding Gear Games. To deliver our readers the inside scoop, PC Gamer travels to GGG's headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand, to go hands-on with the game for several hours, interview its developers, and discover exactly what is going to be on offer when the game launches into Early Access later this year. And, from what we've played so far, Path of Exile 2 is an expansive, confident sequel, and one that very much has Diablo IV's throne in its sights.

This issue PC Gamer travels to Auckland, New Zealand, to go inside Grinding Gear Games' headquarters and get the definitive inside scoop on its new action RPG, Path of Exile 2. (Image credit: Future)

This issue of PC Gamer magazine also features another great feature. On the one-year anniversary since its launch, PC Gamer speaks to Remnant 2 developer Gunfire Games about making a looter-shooter game outside of the live service grinder and succeeding. With fantastic reviews from thousands of gamers on Steam, as well as a trio of well-received DLCs already under its belt over the last year alone, there's plenty to be enthusiastic about for Gunfire Games, and here we get the inside story of the game's rollercoaster development and release, as well as what we can expect to see from Remnant 2 going forward.

One year after launch, PC Gamer catches up with Remnant 2 devs, Gunfire Games, about creating a looter-shooter game outside the live service grinder. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is stacked with tons of quality previews, too. Leading the hands-on charge is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the cinematic new adventure-action game from MachineGames. For this preview, PC Gamer traveled to London, England, to play the game for three hours, as well as hear directly from its developers about their process in bringing such a beloved hero to life. In addition, there are previews for Empire of the Ants, No More Room In Hell 2, Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution, Windblown, Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest, and Mouse: PI For Hire.

Our hands-on preview gives you our early opinion on MachineGames' new adventure-action game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on a host of new games, including Frostpunk 2, #Drive Rally, Ara: History Untold, Starfield: Shattered Space, Satisfactory, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Final Fantasy XVI, Parcel Corps, Shadows of Doubt, among others.

Our new The Build feature shows you how to make a stunning gaming PC without the stress. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group test of six of the best gaming mini PCs on the market, a reinstall of classic Gold Box CRPG, Curse of the Azure Bonds, the beginning of a hijinx-filled new Alpha Protocol diary following the misadventures of intern Mickey T, a foray into some of the weirdest mods available today on PC, a feature on the addictive awesomeness of instant restarts in games, a detailed guide to surviving the deep freeze and thriving in Frostpunk 2, a special report on the making of Diablo IV's superb new Vessel of Hatred expansion, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

This issue's exclusive subscribers' cover. (Image credit: Future)

Enjoy the issue!