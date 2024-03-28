PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
Plus: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Helldivers 2, Manor Lords, Dungeonborne, Pacific Drive, Kingmakers, and much more!
This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to the epic new Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV. With new lands, cities, jobs, dungeons, threats, gear, activities, and more on offer, there's never been a better time to heed the call of adventure in this long-running and respected RPG. PC Gamer talks directly with Final Fantasy XIV's director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, to get the authoritative inside scoop and learn what Dawntrail's exciting new arc has in store for gamers.
If that wasn't enough epic fantasy adventure for one issue, we've also got a huge feature on Shadow of the Erdtree in this mag, too. From an authoritative lore deepdive, to detailed trailer analysis, and onto an exploration of all the confirmed new content PC gamers are soon going to get their hands on, this is the ultimate guide to Elden Ring's hot new expansion.
This issue is stuffed with top previews, too, including a thrilling first look at much-wanted new medieval build, fight and rule-'em-up, Manor Lords, as well as Breachway, Dungeonborne, Plane Accident, Age of Mythology: Retold, Kingmakers and SpellRogue. While over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Pacific Drive, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Skull & Bones, Helldivers 2, Balatro, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Last Epoch, and Persona 3 Reload, among other games.
All that plus a group test on Nvidia's new 40-series Super GPUs, an augment-filled reinstall of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, an action-filled continuation of the space adventures of astro-rogue Jett Johnson in a new Starfield diary entry, a detailed look at Rainbow Six Siege's game-changing new update, a fascinating deep dive into the deckbuilding phenomenon of the moment, Balatro, a comprehensive guide to catching them all in Palworld as well as how to build you own base optimally, a secret level explainer on how developers implement difficult curves in games, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!
Issue 395 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.
Enjoy the issue!
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.
Most Popular
By Tyler Wilde
By Andy Chalk
By Tyler Colp
By Wes Fenlon
By Elie Gould
By Jacob Ridley
By Andy Chalk